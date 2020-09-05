Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.54 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $64,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

