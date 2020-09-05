Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.27% of Caleres worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caleres by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Caleres by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,522,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

CAL stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

