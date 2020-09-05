State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.42 Million Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.83. 2U Inc has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.