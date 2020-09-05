State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of Atkore International Group worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 140,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.80. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

