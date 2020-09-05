Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,042 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 269,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,075,000 after buying an additional 266,549 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 232,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 149,326 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTB opened at $25.61 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

