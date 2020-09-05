Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,354,883 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 65,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

