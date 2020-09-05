State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 7,900 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.45% of United Insurance worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 16.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. Equities analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

