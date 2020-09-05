Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Holdings Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.36% of Genworth Financial worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.