State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,711 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TGNA opened at $12.26 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

