State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,690 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

