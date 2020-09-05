State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 447.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

