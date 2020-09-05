State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.21 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 389.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after buying an additional 1,019,810 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,465,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,933,000 after buying an additional 893,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

