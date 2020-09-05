State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 94,428 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,428 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

NYSE:DRI opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

