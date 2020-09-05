State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 37.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 22.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,978.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,350,785 shares of company stock valued at $205,246,455. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.