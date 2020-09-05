Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 94.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.72 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

