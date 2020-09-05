Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,068 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HSBC were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HSBC by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 356,597 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.