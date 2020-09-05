Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,878 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

