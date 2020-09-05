Blair William & Co. IL Sells 167 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,449,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 541,191 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $22,323,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $16,921,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 634.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 347,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $21,578,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.72. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

