Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,864,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,403 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 755,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 137.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 899,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 520,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.