Blair William & Co. IL Has $511,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

