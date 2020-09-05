Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $58.47 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

