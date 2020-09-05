Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 3,051 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $205.84 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $224.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.01.

