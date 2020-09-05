Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

PEAK opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

