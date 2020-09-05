Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,500 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $67,000.

EXG stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

