Blair William & Co. IL Sells 64,983 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,381,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 377,530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,646,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMJ stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

