Blair William & Co. IL Has $515,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Masimo were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,890,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Masimo by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after buying an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth about $142,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.