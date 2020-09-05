Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 837,825 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

WAL stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

