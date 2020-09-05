UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in UGI by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UGI by 11.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

