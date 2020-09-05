iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,794,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

