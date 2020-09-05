Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $198.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

