Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,156,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,737,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

