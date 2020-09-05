Christopher J. Kuehn Sells 6,646 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TT opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.73. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

