California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,111 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

ENV stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

