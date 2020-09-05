California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.26 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 426,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $27.65 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.