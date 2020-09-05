California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

