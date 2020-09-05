California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,668 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Q2 worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $24,196,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Q2 by 56.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 173,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,118,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $16,042,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,956 shares of company stock valued at $49,472,648 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

