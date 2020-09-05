Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 231 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

KL opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.87. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

