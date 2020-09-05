Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,726 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,621.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

