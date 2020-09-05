Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,621.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

