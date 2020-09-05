Amalgamated Bank Takes $160,000 Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,474,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,342,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Seams purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Moloney purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,398.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,462 shares of company stock worth $330,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPER opened at $11.87 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

