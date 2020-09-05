AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 351.6% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,825,000 after buying an additional 194,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,621.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

