Consolidated Planning Corp Has $885,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 351.6% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,825,000 after purchasing an additional 194,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average is $186.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

