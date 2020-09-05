State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beigene were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $478,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,816,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,648 shares of company stock worth $85,332,924 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $240.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.60.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.