Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16.5% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 351.6% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,825,000 after buying an additional 194,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,621.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

