Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,285 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $9,612,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 37.9% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

