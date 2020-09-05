North Growth Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,621.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.