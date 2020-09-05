Amalgamated Bank Sells 23,844 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Alcoa by 17.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 100.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 122,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

