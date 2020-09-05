Amalgamated Bank Sells 928 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avaya by 76.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avaya by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $15.51 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.