Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO opened at $8.57 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

