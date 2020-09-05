Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,621.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

